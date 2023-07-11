Snapchat enables users to include links in public profiles: Know how this works

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT/LINKTREE Snap Stars, SNAPCHAT, Snapchat New Feature, Snapchat update, Snapchat+ New Features

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, has announced the integration of Linktree with its link-in-bio tool which enables public accounts to showcase their other profiles on Snapchat. Previously, only brands and Snap Stars, who are part of a special program for popular creators, were able to add links to their profiles, as reported by TechCrunch. Snapchat allows users who are over 18 years old to create a public profile.

Snapchat users now have the opportunity to enhance their public profiles and increase their visibility by linking to various online platforms through Linktree. This integration comes as a response to the growing demand for effective self-promotion and cross-platform engagement among social media users.

To add a Linktree or any other URL to their profile, users can navigate to their public profile, click on "edit," and select the "Website or Linktree" option.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out translucent tab bar for iOS users: All details

While this update enables users to include any URL, Linktree offers enhanced visibility for Snapchat profiles on its service. In addition, with the link-in-bio tool, creators can showcase their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page using a social icon and a button that reads "Add me on Snapchat" or any other customised phrase.

As part of the integration, Linktree is offering all Snapchatters a three-month free trial of Linktree Pro. This feature provides additional benefits and functionalities to users during the trial period.

Later in June, Snap announced that its subscription service 'Snapchat+' has crossed 4 million subscribers in its first year since launching. The company also announced two new upcoming features for Snapchat+ subscribers: Expressive Chat Messages and Custom Chat Colours.

ALSO READ: Microsoft implements new job cuts, laying off 276 employees

With the 'Expressive Chat Messages' feature, users will be able to express themselves with big reactions or share small notes. On the other hand, with the 'Custom Chat Colours' feature, users will be able to pick a hue that feels like them for their messages to friends.

Latest Technology News