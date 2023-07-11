Microsoft implements new job cuts, laying off 276 employees

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft announces layoffs of 276 employees

Microsoft has recently implemented another round of job cuts, resulting in the layoff of 276 employees, with a focus on customer service, support, and sales teams. These job cuts extend beyond the 10,000 global layoffs previously announced by Microsoft on January 18, according to reports from Geek Wire. The majority of the layoffs, which were executed in Washington State, will affect 210 workers in Microsoft's Bellevue and Redmond offices, with an additional 66 virtual staffers also impacted, as stated in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

It appears that the cuts primarily targeted customer support and sales positions across various teams within the company. In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson addressed the situation, stating that organizational and workforce adjustments are a routine aspect of managing their business.

“We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, saw multiple posts revealing job cuts specifically focused on customer support and sales roles. This indicates a more targeted approach by Microsoft in aligning its workforce with its evolving business needs.

Earlier in May, Microsoft had already eliminated 158 jobs in Washington State, which were separate from the previously announced 10,000 job cuts. Reports suggest that the layoffs earlier this year impacted over 2,700 workers in the Seattle area.

Microsoft's Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, announced in January the intention to reduce the company's overall workforce by 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of FY23. At the beginning of this year, Microsoft had over 220,000 employees worldwide, as reported at that time.

Inputs from IANS

