How to deactivate your Threads account: Quick and easy

Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled Threads, a new app that aims to compete with Twitter by providing users with a platform to share text updates and participate in public conversations. As news about Threads spread, many individuals became curious and logged in to explore its features. However, if users decide to "delete" their Threads profile, they will need to delete the associated Instagram account. Deactivating the Threads profile temporarily hides posts and interactions with other users' posts until the account is reactivated.

It's important to note that deactivating the Threads profile does not delete Threads data or impact the connected Instagram account. In Meta's "Supplemental Privacy Policy," they explain that deactivating the Threads account is possible anytime, but users must be aware that their Threads profile is part of their Instagram account and may be deleted by deleting the Instagram account.

To get started with Threads, users can conveniently log in using their existing Instagram account. Their Instagram username and verification will carry over, and they have the option to customise their profile specifically for Threads. Furthermore, users can easily share Threads posts to their Instagram stories or share them as links on other platforms.

For users considering deactivating their Threads account, here is a step-by-step guide:

Tap on the profile icon in the bottom right corner to access your profile.

Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner.

Select "Account" and then choose "Deactivate profile."

Tap on "Deactivate Threads profile" and confirm your decision.

It is essential to remember that deactivating an Instagram account will also deactivate the associated Threads profile. Additionally, the Threads account can only be deactivated once a week, according to Meta's guidelines.

