Global outage resolved: Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp services fully restored

On Monday, there was a short period of time when several popular social media apps owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, experienced some technical difficulties. The affected apps included Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads. According to the website Downdetector.com, which monitors such issues, thousands of users were impacted by this temporary outage.

During the peak of the outage, which lasted for a little over an hour, more than 14,000 Instagram users reported difficulties accessing the app. Similarly, around 7,000 Facebook users and approximately 2,700 WhatsApp users also faced issues during this time. Meta's newer app called Threads, which is meant to be a rival to Twitter, was also affected, with about 470 users encountering problems while trying to use the app.

Fortunately, the technical issues were resolved, and all the apps were back up and running again. Users regained access to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads after the brief disruption.

