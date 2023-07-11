Nothing's first customer service centre to open in India: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (2) launching in India on July 11th

London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, has announced the upcoming opening of its first exclusive Customer Service Centre in India. The service centre, located in Bengaluru, is scheduled to open in August and will focus on providing customer support and after-sales services to Nothing customers. The company plans to expand its coverage of service centres from 230 to over 300 by the end of July, extending its reach to 19,000 pin codes across the country.

According to Manu Sharma, General Manager and Vice President of Nothing India, the company is dedicated to offering an elevated product experience to its customers.

"At Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products and software experience, we are equally committed towards after-sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our exclusive service centre that will foster trust and establish credibility among our esteemed customers in India," he said in a statement.

Reportedly, Nothing has plans to launch five more exclusive service centres in different cities by 2023. By 2024, the company aims to establish an additional 20 exclusive service centres across various cities in India.

The company said it will be increasing its customer service team by 50 Per cent. The new service centre in Bengaluru will not only offer customer support but also host service camps periodically for Nothing customers. In addition, customers will have the opportunity to purchase accessories, care packs for accidental/liquid damage, and warranty upgrade packs at these service centres.

Furthermore, Nothing is set to launch its upcoming Phone (2) in India on July 11. This device will serve as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was unveiled in July last year.

