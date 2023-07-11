WhatsApp rolls out translucent tab bar for iOS users: All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Translucent tab bar now available for iOS users

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is undergoing a widespread rollout of a modified interface on iOS. The latest interface update introduces translucent bars, adding a touch of visual flair to the app. According to reports from WABetaInfo, users can now enjoy a translucent tab bar and navigation bar when using WhatsApp on their iOS devices.

To check if the translucent effect is available for their accounts, users can simply open any section of the application. It is worth noting that after downloading the new update, users may need to restart the app to fully activate the changes.

The rollout of this feature may not be immediate for all users, as indicated in the official changelog. Some accounts may receive the update in the coming weeks. Therefore, if users do not see the translucent bars immediately, they are advised to be patient and wait for the update to reach their devices.

In addition to the interface tweaks, the platform has recently introduced a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application highlighted this update, mentioning an enhanced sticker tray with improved navigation. With the updated feature, users can now scroll the picker upwards which provides easier access to a larger grid of stickers and GIFs.

Furthermore, recently, the platform has also disclosed that it banned over 6.5 million problematic accounts in India during May, in adherence to the new IT Rules 2021. Out of these accounts, 2.4 million were proactively banned even before receiving user reports.

This comes after WhatsApp banned a record-breaking 7.4 million accounts in April. With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in the country.

