Animated emoji coming to Google Messages: Here's all you need to know

Google is reportedly testing an "animated emoji" feature within its instant messaging app, Google Messages. However, the animations appear to work only when a single emoji is sent, as stated by Android Police. Sending multiple emojis or a combination of text and emojis does not trigger the animation. The discovery of this feature was initially made by a Reddit user named BruthaBeige. Subsequently, an Android expert named Mishaal Rahman received a tip regarding the feature, and another user in the replies confirmed its existence.

Currently, the feature does not appear to be available to all users, suggesting that it may be part of a region-restricted rollout. This indicates that Google is likely testing the feature with a limited audience before a wider release.

To maintain clarity in large group chats, the platform has also introduced a message-quoting feature that enables users to quote specific messages when responding, ensuring conversations remain focused on particular topics or individuals.

Another noteworthy addition is the ability to edit and delete messages, which is already available to Chat users. This feature allows users to modify or remove sent messages without any additional costs or limitations.

Earlier this year, in March, reports surfaced about the company working on a revamped user interface (UI) for its voice recorder feature within the messaging app. The redesigned UI enhances the user experience and provides a more streamlined recording interface.

In January, there were reports that the tech giant planned to introduce a new feature to Google Messages, enabling users to create their own user profiles. This feature would give users the ability to customise their profiles with personal information and display pictures, adding a personalised touch to their messaging experience.

