Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: How to livestream and what to expect?

Nothing, the technology startup, is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, in India on July 11. This device will serve as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was unveiled in July last year. Over the past few months, rumours and leaks surrounding the upcoming phone have been circulating in the tech community. As the launch date approaches, leaked live images of the phone and its packaging have surfaced online.

Confirming earlier speculation, Nothing has officially announced that the Phone 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In a tweet, well-known tipster TechDocterz (@TechDocterz) shared hands-on images of the Nothing Phone 2, providing a glimpse of its design. The leak also hinted at several key specifications of the device. As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and will house a 4,700mAh battery. Additionally, it is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on NothingOS 2.0, based on Android 13.

Other anticipated features of the Nothing Phone 2 include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an aluminium mid-frame for durability, and dual stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience. With these specifications, Nothing aims to offer a competitive smartphone that combines performance, storage capacity, and user-friendly features.

As the launch date draws near, anticipation is growing among tech enthusiasts who are eager to witness the official unveiling of the Nothing Phone 2. The smartphone market is highly competitive, and it remains to be seen how Nothing's latest offering will fare against other established players. With its unique branding and the promise of innovative technology, Nothing aims to carve out its niche in the smartphone industry.

