Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come in dark blue colour, report says

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will introduce a new dark blue colour with a grey tone. According to MacRumors, this information comes from a reliable source called Unknownz21, which has previously provided accurate details about upcoming iPhones and other Apple devices such as the Vision Pro. The new dark blue colour is expected to be paired with titanium material, offering a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that the company has used in previous models.

While the shade of blue is reminiscent of the one used in the iPhone 12 Pro models, it is anticipated to be darker and includes more grey, creating a better visual harmony with the titanium finish.

In addition to the dark blue colour, the iPhone 15 Pro is also rumored to be available in silver, space grey/space black, and titanium grey shades. The titanium grey is described as a lighter silver-grey compared to the space grey/space black shade.

Earlier speculations suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro would feature a titanium frame with a design featuring rounder edges, new buttons, and a prominent camera bump. Another notable expectation is the inclusion of a Thunderbolt port which enables high-speed data transfer on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Furthermore, iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to carry a higher price tag compared to its predecessor. Recent reports stated that both of Apple's upcoming Pro models will experience a price hike beyond the current starting price of $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In terms of camera, iPhone 15 Pro models will feature telephoto lenses as part of their three-camera array, the Pro Max variant is expected to sport a periscope lens capable of offering a 5x to 6x optical zoom, thereby surpassing the 3x zoom capability of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Inputs from IANS

