Snapchat, Amazon partnered for Virtual Try-On shopping experience

Friday, November 04, 2022
     
Snapchat has partnered with the aggregator giant- Amazon for its AR-powered Virtual Try-On shopping experience. The new experience will offer Snapchat users the ability to digitally try on eyewear styles from a range of popular brands.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: November 04, 2022 18:59 IST
Snapchat
Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Snapchat has announced its partnership with Amazon for its augmented reality-powered Virtual Try-On shopping experience that will offer Snapchat users the ability to digitally try on eyewear styles from a range of popular brands.

According to TechCrunch, numerous new Shopping Lenses in categories like sunglasses, reading glasses, and seasonal glasses will be made available as part of the launch.

"With the combined innovation and technology between Snap and Amazon, we are unlocking exciting and fun new try-on experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters," Ben Schwerin, SVP of Partnerships at Snap, was quoted as saying.

The AR Shopping Lenses on Snapchat have been used over 5 billion times by 250 million users over the past year.

Amazon created an AR shopping experience for its customers using Snap's self-service creation system, Lens Web Builder, which was able to use Amazon's existing 3D models for scalable AR assets, according to the report.

Moreover, if the price of the Amazon product changes or an item goes out of stock, the Lenses will be automatically updated in real-time, notes Snap.

Snap users can access the new Amazon AR shopping feature through the @amazonfashion public profile on the Snapchat app, Snap's Lens Explorer, the new "Dress-Up" tab featuring AR shopping experiences, or the Snap Camera Lens Carousel.

In addition, Amazon notes that Snapchat users will now be able to browse thousands of eyewear products in the Amazon Fashion "store" tab on its profile, but they will not be AR-enabled, said the report.

