Shutterstock launches its AI image generation platform- Know how it works

Shutterstock, a stock photography company has launched its new AI image generation platform, which will be available to users who have been using Shutterstock across the world in every language which the site is offering.

In an official statement Paul Hennessy, CEO at Shutterstock said, "Shutterstock has developed strategic partnerships over the past two years with key industry players like OpenAI, Meta, and LG AI Research to fuel their generative AI research efforts, and we are now able to uniquely bring responsibly-produced generative AI capabilities to our customers."

The company has further stated that its AI image generator will enable every user to create high-quality visuals by simply describing what they're looking for -- worry-free, one-of-a-kind, and ready in seconds.

Hennessy further added, "Our easy-to-use generative platform will transform the way people tell their stories -- you no longer have to be a design expert or have access to a creative team to create exceptional work."

In October last year, Shutterstock expanded its partnership with OpenAI, launching a fund to compensate artists for their contributions, and focusing its R&D machine on gathering and publishing insights related to AI-generated content.

The purpose of the collaboration was to introduce OpenAI's seamless image generation capabilities to Shutterstock audiences worldwide - allowing them to instantly create images based on the criteria they specify.

Inputs from IANS

