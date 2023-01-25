Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple launches new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

Apple launches new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

Apple unveiled a new set of educational resources which has been designed to help users take control of their data. The tech giant believes that every user should have clear insights into how their data is used and tools to decide when to share their data and who to share it with.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 25, 2023 9:45 IST
Apple
Image Source : APPLE Apple Privacy

Apple has unveiled a new set of educational resources which have been designed to help users take control of their data. The update has been done just ahead of Data Privacy Day which is on January 28.

ALSO READ: Infinix to launch Note 12i and Zero 5G 2023 in India: Know-more

To drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, the tech giant has partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in "A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data."

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio announces the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities

India Tv - Apple

Image Source : APPLEToday at Apple offers free, creative sessions to help customers get the most out of their Apple products. Starting January 28

"Privacy is built into all of Apple's products and services from the ground up, from the moment users open their devices to every time they use an app," according to the company.

ALSO READ: Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimise how much user data anyone can access.

"This is why Safari throws trackers off the trail. It's why the Health app keeps user records under wraps, and why Siri learns what the user needs rather than who they are," said the tech giant.

Related Stories
Apple's 'Find My' app helps to locate stolen car: Know-how

Apple's 'Find My' app helps to locate stolen car: Know-how

Apple quietly launches new audiobook catalogue narrated by AI

Apple quietly launches new audiobook catalogue narrated by AI

Apple's Major Shift: Touch Screens Coming to Macs

Apple's Major Shift: Touch Screens Coming to Macs

Apple introduces new tool for businesses

Apple introduces new tool for businesses

Tim Cook feels his salary is too high, Apple cuts it by almost 50 per cent

Tim Cook feels his salary is too high, Apple cuts it by almost 50 per cent

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple may use micro LED displays in all devices after 2024

Apple may use micro LED displays in all devices after 2024

Apple watch helps in detecting heart blockage: Know-more

Apple watch helps in detecting heart blockage: Know-more

M2 Pro/Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will be unveiled later today, according to a report

M2 Pro/Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will be unveiled later today, according to a report

Apple set to enter the bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Apple set to enter the bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

Apple delays release of AR glasses indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News

Apple delays release of AR glasses indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News

Apple takes on Google, Alexa with new smart home devices

Apple takes on Google, Alexa with new smart home devices

These are just some of the dozens of privacy features that Apple has built into the foundation of every product and every service it creates.

Apple believes that every user should have clear insights into how their data is used and tools to decide when to share their data and who to share it with.

The whimsical short film "A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data" invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe.

The commitment to transparency and control -- and to privacy-protecting innovations across its technology -- gives Apple users more choices and more control over their personal information.

On Data Privacy Day and every day, teams across Apple are pushing this work forward, said the company.

Data Privacy Day is an international event that occurs every year on January 28.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News