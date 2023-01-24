Follow us on Image Source : ANI Reliance Jio announces largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities. With this, Jlo users across 184 cities are now enjoying Jio True 5G services.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

"The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023. We are grateful to the State govemments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support our quest to digitize every region."

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

Stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network The largest & best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

