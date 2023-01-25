Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV POCO India announces Hardik Pandya as the new brand ambassador

POCO, a consumer technology brand has announced the association with cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador. POCO believes that the brand has been seeing the ace cricketer as a perfect fit as its brand ambassador and Pandya will be the face of the launch of the upcoming X-series.

Role of Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador

Hardik Pandya is known for his all-around skills in cricket and is described as the most consistent and successful performer in the world of cricket. It has been said that the youth of the nation connects with the cricketer, it is stated that he has a mass appeal amongst the Gen Z audience which will resonate the brand persona with its audience.

Hardik will soon be seen promoting the brand’s X-series which claims to come with many upgrades from its predecessor at an affordable offering.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “Hardik Pandya is a name that connects with India in a heartbeat. His never-give-up attitude, zeal, and enthusiasm go perfectly well with our brand’s DNA and we are confident that his personality will resonate with our audience and fans. Aligned with our brand imagery, we are confident that he will play an instrumental role for our brand and we are extremely proud to have him on board as POCO’s ambassador.”

Sharing about his newest collaboration, Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I am pleased to partner with a youth-centric smartphone brand like POCO. I admire their smart, sleek and absolutely performance-led smartphones. Most importantly, I resonate with the brand’s motto of ‘Everything you need, Nothing you don’t. I look forward to this partnership and connecting with the brand’s young community.”





