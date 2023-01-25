OnePlus 11 details leaked ahead of launch: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G, the flagship handset from the company has been scheduled to officially launch on February 7. The company will be launching the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS along with the flagship smartphone. By the time of writing, we have witnessed that new details have surfaced that claim to have leaked the price and specification of the upcoming devices, ahead of the official launch in India. Here are the details which you need to know ahead of the launch of the devices.

OnePlus 11- Price and specifications

If we believe in the reports filed by online platforms like Pricebaba, the OnePlus 11 will be sold at a start price of Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. And for 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, the handset will be priced at around 59,999 (tentative). Hence, the device will be launched at a lower price tag when compared to the 2022 flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched at Rs 66,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is expected to be priced at Rs 11,999 (as per the sources). The OnePlus’ inaugural keyboard will be launched at a price tag of Rs 9,999. As per Pricebaba’s sources, it is said the company will also reveal the Red Cable Club members who will receive special discounts on the pre-booking of the OnePlus keyboard (price not revealed, at the time of writing).

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched this month at a price tag of CNY 3,999 (which is around Rs 48,000). According to the price mentioned in Pricebaba’s report, the upcoming OnePlus 11 will be launched in two colour options- Instant Blue and Endless Black.

Specifications

The upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display. The device comes with a curved screen and will support HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection on the display.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the upcoming smartphone will come with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset will run on Android 13 OS layered with OxygenOS. Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, the new OnePlus 11 5G will come with 100W wired fast charging.

On the camera front, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup- with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other two cameras will feature a 48 MP ultrawide shooter and a 32 MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The device will have a 16 MP front shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

