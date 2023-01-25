Noise launches Buds Combat earbuds for gamers: Know the price, specs and more

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise launches Buds Combat at Rs 1,299

Noise, a homegrown lifestyle tech brand has announced the launch of its first gaming TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds named 'Buds Combat' which has been priced at Rs 1,499 and is available on the official website and other online e-commerce partners at a new discounted price for a specific time, as a launch offer.

The new gaming earbuds come equipped with a Quad Mic ENC in a trendy and modern design and support 36 hours of battery life ensuring that users' gaming experience is uninterrupted.

Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, the company's first TWS ensures a crystal-clear audio experience while gaming, making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication.

Moreover, the Buds Combat features a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them safe to wear while working out or near water.

Furthermore, the 13mm drivers, combined with Bluetooth 5.3, make the TWS ideal for daily gamers and students, as users will be able to immerse themselves in an immersive gaming experience while listening to every small detail with premium high-quality audio without lag, according to the company.

Amit Khatri, the co-Founder of Noise said in a statement: "With the launch of our first gaming TWS, Noise Combat we are aiming to do just that. One of our many firsts, the new TWS is designed to complement a gaming setup, making it an ideal gaming companion."

The earbuds have been designed for intensive gaming sessions and will be available in three colour variants- Stealth Black, Shadow Grey and Covert White.

Inputs from IANS

