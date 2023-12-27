Could your charger damage your iPhone? Find out now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

When it comes to iPhones, Apple emphasises the use of genuine charging cables and adapters, especially those with MFi (Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad) certification. This ensures your device stays safe. According to TOI, recently, a Reddit user, NoisilyMarvellous, shared a concerning picture of their iPhone 15 Pro Max with a melted charging port. The phone got extremely hot during an overnight charge, and when attempting to unplug, the cable's plastic part melted, leaving the port stuck in the device.

Seeking Answers

NoisilyMarvellous is now seeking help, wondering if the issue lies with the phone, the charging cable, or the plug. With no AppleCare, they are unsure if Apple will address this problem.

Why Did This Happen?

Apple advises against using uncertified cables, especially since the iPhone 15 series introduced USB-C ports, offering more charging options. The market is flooded with Type-C cables of varying quality, and using low-quality ones may lead to damage, as seen in this case.

Ensuring Safe Charging

To prevent such incidents, Apple recommends using certified chargers and cables. Here are some tips for safer charging:

Avoid Third-Party Chargers: Stick to Apple's original chargers or those with MFi certification to ensure they meet safety standards. Say No to Third-Party Cables: Opt for high-quality cables to charge your device and avoid potential damage. Check Cable Power Rating: Using low-power cables with high-power chargers can lead to heating issues and damage. Mind Your Charging Environment: Keep your phone on a hard surface while charging, avoiding soft materials like beds. Skip Overnight Charging: To prevent overcharging and potential battery damage, refrain from leaving your phone charging overnight.

By following these precautions, you can keep your iPhone safe during charging and avoid unfortunate incidents. Stay informed and charge responsibly!

