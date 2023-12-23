No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

Google Maps has a bunch of cool features to make your experience better. One of them lets you save places you love, making it a breeze to go back or organise your most visited spots. It's like having your own travel diary, digitally mapping out your memories.
Saving on Desktop
- Finding Places: Whether it's a business, spot, or specific coordinates, search for it or navigate on the map.
- Click "Save": Hit the "Save" button (it looks like a bookmark) under the place's name.
- Pick a List: Choose an existing list, like "Favorites" or "Want to Go," or make a new one to keep your saved places neat.
Saving on Mobile (Android and iOS)
- Spotting Places: Search, tap a marker, or long-press to drop a pin on the map.
- Tap "Save": Hit the "Save" button (it looks like a bookmark) at the bottom.
- Choose a List: Select an existing list or create a fresh one.
- Tap "Done": Wrap up the saving process.
Bonus Tips for Savvy Users
- Labelling for Easy Finding: Edit names by adding custom labels to your saved places. Open a spot and tap "Label" to make it more recognisable.
- Saving from Websites: See a cool place on a website with a Google Map? Save it directly to your lists.
- Offline Access: Download maps for specific areas in advance, ensuring you can view your saved places even without an internet connection.
- Sharing Your Gems: Spread the love by sharing your saved places with others through a link or by collaborating on a shared list.
