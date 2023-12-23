No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

Saturday, December 23, 2023
     
Explore Google Maps like a pro! Easily save and organise your favourite places on both desktop and mobile. Label them for quick recognition, save spots from any website, and even access your saved places offline.

Vishal Upadhyay
New Delhi
Updated on: December 23, 2023 16:33 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google Maps has a bunch of cool features to make your experience better. One of them lets you save places you love, making it a breeze to go back or organise your most visited spots. It's like having your own travel diary, digitally mapping out your memories.

Saving on Desktop

  1. Finding Places: Whether it's a business, spot, or specific coordinates, search for it or navigate on the map.
  2. Click "Save": Hit the "Save" button (it looks like a bookmark) under the place's name.
  3. Pick a List: Choose an existing list, like "Favorites" or "Want to Go," or make a new one to keep your saved places neat.

Saving on Mobile (Android and iOS)

  1. Spotting Places: Search, tap a marker, or long-press to drop a pin on the map.
  2. Tap "Save": Hit the "Save" button (it looks like a bookmark) at the bottom.
  3. Choose a List: Select an existing list or create a fresh one.
  4. Tap "Done": Wrap up the saving process.

Bonus Tips for Savvy Users

  • Labelling for Easy Finding: Edit names by adding custom labels to your saved places. Open a spot and tap "Label" to make it more recognisable.
  • Saving from Websites: See a cool place on a website with a Google Map? Save it directly to your lists.
  • Offline Access: Download maps for specific areas in advance, ensuring you can view your saved places even without an internet connection.
  • Sharing Your Gems: Spread the love by sharing your saved places with others through a link or by collaborating on a shared list.

