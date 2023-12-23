No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google Maps has a bunch of cool features to make your experience better. One of them lets you save places you love, making it a breeze to go back or organise your most visited spots. It's like having your own travel diary, digitally mapping out your memories.

Saving on Desktop

Finding Places: Whether it's a business, spot, or specific coordinates, search for it or navigate on the map. Click "Save": Hit the "Save" button (it looks like a bookmark) under the place's name. Pick a List: Choose an existing list, like "Favorites" or "Want to Go," or make a new one to keep your saved places neat.

Saving on Mobile (Android and iOS)

Spotting Places: Search, tap a marker, or long-press to drop a pin on the map. Tap "Save": Hit the "Save" button (it looks like a bookmark) at the bottom. Choose a List: Select an existing list or create a fresh one. Tap "Done": Wrap up the saving process.

Bonus Tips for Savvy Users

Labelling for Easy Finding : Edit names by adding custom labels to your saved places. Open a spot and tap "Label" to make it more recognisable.

: Edit names by adding custom labels to your saved places. Open a spot and tap "Label" to make it more recognisable. Saving from Websites : See a cool place on a website with a Google Map? Save it directly to your lists.

: See a cool place on a website with a Google Map? Save it directly to your lists. Offline Access : Download maps for specific areas in advance, ensuring you can view your saved places even without an internet connection.

: Download maps for specific areas in advance, ensuring you can view your saved places even without an internet connection. Sharing Your Gems: Spread the love by sharing your saved places with others through a link or by collaborating on a shared list.

ALSO READ | Blocking and reporting spam: A step-by-step guide for Google Messages

ALSO READ | Is Oppo A59 5G the budget phone you've been waiting for? Find launch details here

Latest Technology News