Is Oppo A59 5G the budget phone you've been waiting for? Find launch details here

Oppo A59 5G Launched in India: Oppo launched a new phone in India, the Oppo A59 5G. It's a part of their A-series smartphones and comes with some cool features. According to the company, this smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring you have enough juice throughout the day. It runs on the latest Android 13 operating system and is driven by a MediaTek processor. Not to mention, it boasts a water-resistant design, adding an extra layer of durability.

Price and Colours

If you're eyeing this phone, it's priced at Rs 14,999 and comes in two stylish colour options – Silk Gold and Starry Black. You can grab it online from Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Oppo.in starting December 25.

Exclusive Launch Offers

As a treat for early buyers, Oppo is offering some cool launch deals:

Get a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 and enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select bank cards.

Attractive EMI options starting from just Rs 1,699 through various financiers.

My Oppo Exclusive offers a chance to win assured gifts on purchasing the Oppo A59 5G.

Key Specifications of Oppo A59 5G

Here's a quick look at what this phone packs:

Slim design with a high-refresh-rate display for smoother visuals.

Massive 5000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC charging for quick top-ups.

6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable with a microSD card.

Dual rear camera setup (13MP + 2MP) for great photos and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Smart Savings Offer

As part of the New Year Bonanza, Oppo is giving discounts and offers on selected A series products, including cashback, no-cost EMI, and zero down payment options.

