YouTube launches 'BrandConnect' for creators and advertisers in India: How it works?

YouTube, owned by Google, has introduced "BrandConnect," its branded content platform, in India for eligible creators and select advertisers. This platform aims to simplify the collaboration between creators, top brands, and leading agencies for creating, promoting, and measuring sponsored creator content.

Enhancing Collaboration

YouTube's BrandConnect aims to streamline branded content campaigns by helping brands identify the right mix of creators to work with. Simultaneously, it provides creators with a new opportunity to be discovered and increase earnings from their content.

Comprehensive Support for Creators

YouTube emphasises not just providing a stage but also a workshop with the right tools to spark creativity. It aims to offer a creative studio for bringing ideas to life, a spotlight for audiences to discover beloved content, and a personal box office for creators to earn more revenue.

Podcasts Feature in India

In addition to BrandConnect, YouTube has introduced a new Podcasts feature, gradually rolling it out to all listeners in India. The feature allows easier podcast publishing through YouTube Studio and enhances discovery for listeners with Podcast shelves on the YouTube Music homepage. This move aims to offer on-demand, offline, and background listening options for podcasts on YouTube Music in India, unlocking opportunities for creators to earn more through ads and subscriptions.

Improved Music Experience

YouTube has also implemented enhancements in its Music app. Users browsing an album or public playlist generated by YouTube Music will now see play counts for every track, providing a more insightful music experience. Additionally, the generative AI creator for playlist art is now more widely available.

