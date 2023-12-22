Will Android users soon enjoy an iOS-like battery health indicator? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/APPLE SUPPORT PAGE Representational image

Android users may soon enjoy a battery health indicator similar to what iPhone users have had for a while. While iPhone users can check their battery health directly from settings, Android users typically need third-party apps or special commands to do the same.

Built-In Battery Stats from the Start

Android, unlike iOS, starts collecting battery-related data right from the first boot. In contrast, third-party apps on Android can only gather data if installed months or even years after the device's initial setup.

What's Coming in the Updates?

Google introduced a "Battery Information" page in Settings with the Pixel Feature Drop for December 2023. However, this page currently provides details like the date of manufacture and battery cycle count but doesn't show the battery health.

A new beta update, Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2, is expected to bring a dedicated 'Battery Health' page. This page is expected to display information such as the 'estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold compared to when it was new.'

Potential Battery Health Tips

The report suggests that future updates might include 'tips' in the Settings app to notify users when their battery capacity is degrading. This feature aims to assist users without them having to manually check the battery health page.

Tracking More Battery Details

Google is also reportedly working on incorporating additional battery-related information into Android. This may include tracking past battery status, and the serial number, and indicating whether the original battery has been replaced. The upcoming changes indicate a step towards making battery health monitoring more accessible for Android users.

