Poco M6 5G makes debut in India: Everything you need to know about price, specs, and launch offers

Poco M6 5G Launched in India: Prepare for more choices in affordable 5G smartphones as Poco launches the M6 5G. In a market where brands like Realme, Lava, and Redmi are already offering options in the ₹15,000 price range, Poco enters the scene.

Pricing Details

Poco labels the M6 as the 'most affordable 5G phone ever.' Prices start at Rs.10,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs.11,499 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and Rs 13,499 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage. Additionally, there's a Rs 1,000 discount for users with ICICI Bank cards.

Key Specifications

Under the hood, the Poco M6 features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset with an Antutu benchmark score of 4,28,000. The 6.74-inch display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, reportedly protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Storage Options and 'Turbo RAM'

Available in Orion Blue and Galactic Black, the Poco M6 offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Notably, it includes 'Turbo RAM,' providing a boost with 8GB of virtual RAM.

Camera Setup and Design

On the camera front, the Poco M6 boasts a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and another undisclosed secondary sensor. The fingerprint sensor is conveniently placed on the side, and the front sports a waterdrop design.

Battery and Charging Options

Fueling the device is a 5,000 mAh battery, with the added perk of quick recharging through an 18W fast charger. It's important to note that while the phone supports 18W charging, the package includes a 10W charger. Users seeking faster charging will need to purchase the 18W charger separately.

