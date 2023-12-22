Are your passwords safe? Google Chrome's new background check security feature EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Good news for Google Chrome users! Google has introduced an automatic Safety Check feature that actively monitors your online security. This feature takes care of various aspects to ensure your safety while browsing. As per the new Google Chrome update, the safety check feature now proactively alerts you if any of your saved passwords in Chrome have been compromised. This is a great step towards keeping your online accounts secure.

Extension and Browser Health

It doesn't stop at passwords – Safety Check also examines your installed web extensions to ensure they aren't harmful. Additionally, it checks if you're using the latest Chrome build for optimal security.

Quick Action

Google has made it easy for users to access alerts by placing them in the three-dotted menu in Chrome. This allows you to take quick action, giving you better control over your online safety.

Site Permissions

The revamped Safety Check now lets you revoke site permissions, like location and microphone access, for websites you haven't visited in a while. It even flags websites that bombard you with notifications without your interaction.

Improved Performance with Memory Saver Mode

Google is not only focusing on security but also on enhancing user experience. The Memory Saver mode has been expanded to make Chrome on the desktop run more smoothly. It provides detailed information about a tab's memory usage and informs users if a website should "always remain active."

How to Activate Memory Saver Mode?

To enable the Memory Saver mode:

Go to Google Chrome Settings Look for the Performance section Toggle on Memory Saver. This ensures a more fluid and efficient browsing experience.

