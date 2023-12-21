Lava debuts Storm 5G smartphone in India with big display and 8GB RAM: Check pricing, key features, and more

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava Storm 5G

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched its latest model, the Storm 5G, featuring a 6.78-inch display and 8GB of RAM. This new device is priced at a special introductory rate of Rs 11,999 and will be available in two colours, Gale Green and Thunder Black, with sales starting on December 28 on Amazon and the Lava e-store.

"The Lava Storm 5G is tailored to meet these demands head-on. With its MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB RAM, and a cutting-edge 50MP+8MP camera setup, the Storm 5G is not just a device; it's a statement," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Performance Features

According to the company, the Storm 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, providing strong performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 420,000. This makes it particularly suitable for gaming. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 16GB, ensuring a smooth user experience. With 128GB of storage, there's ample space for games, apps, and multimedia content.

Display and Design

The device features a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support, delivering clear visuals during gaming and video playback. The Storm 5G boasts a glass back design and houses a 50MP + 8MP Ultra Wide dual rear camera setup, along with a 16MP front camera for photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the smartphone promises uninterrupted daily usage. Additionally, it supports 33W Fast Charging for quick power renewal, the company claimed.

