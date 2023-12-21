Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Oppo's A59 5G launch – What to expect from the budget-friendly smartphone? Deets inside

Oppo is creating a buzz with a sneak peek into its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the A59 5G, set to launch soon in India. The teaser hints at a stylish design, including a dual rear camera setup and a water-drop notch.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 6:40 IST
oppo, oppo a59 5g, oppo a59 5g india launch, oppo a59 5g india price, oppo a59 5g features, technews
Image Source : OPPO Oppo teases A59 5G

Excitement is brewing as Oppo drops hints about its next smartphone, the Oppo A59 5G, set to make waves in India's budget-friendly market. The teaser poster, captioned "coming soon," gives us a glimpse of what's to come.

Sneak Peek at Design

The teaser reveals a stylish design for the A59 5G, aiming to steal the spotlight with its unique and elegant look. While specifics are limited, the smartphone has already made appearances on Bluetooth SIG and BIS, building anticipation.

Design Details Unveiled

From what we can gather, the A59 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup with distinct lenses, set in a rectangular glossy finish. A flashlight sits neatly between the lenses. The front view showcases a central water-drop notch, surrounded by a flat rim. Notably, the bezels, especially the chin, appear quite substantial.

5G Connectivity on the Horizon

True to its name, the A59 5G promises 5G connectivity, aligning with India's Airtel and Jio networks. This move ensures users can experience the benefits of high-speed internet.

Speculated Power Boost

Under the hood, speculation suggests the smartphone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 SoC, hinting at a powerful performance.

Launch Anticipation

While specific launch details are yet to be unveiled, Oppo's teaser marks the beginning of the countdown. As the company tantalizes with the A59 5G, eager fans can expect an official launch timeline to be announced soon. 

