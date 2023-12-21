iQOO Neo 9 Pro launching in China: Could India be next in January? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TIPSTER MUKUL SHARMA iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in China on December 27. There are hints that the smartphone might make its way to India in January, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. The Indian variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm's flagship before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Different Features for the Indian Market

While the Chinese variant utilises a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, the Indian version seems set to differentiate with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device will sport a dual-tone red and white colour scheme with a textured finish on the back, adding a touch of uniqueness.

Key Specifications

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch OLED panel with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup is notable, boasting a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 920 as the main sensor and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit. For selfie enthusiasts, there's a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device is expected to run on Android 14 out of the box.

iQOO 12 Launched in India

iQOO has already made a mark in the Indian market with the iQOO 12, the country's first smartphone to showcase the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Priced at Rs 52,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model, an option with 16GB + 512GB is also available for Rs 57,999.

According to the company, the new iQOO 12 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1260 pixels. As it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it provides ample performance and offers configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

ALSO READ | Is Instagram getting a makeover? Meta tests post preview feature: Know what it means

ALSO READ | Google Chat gets a fresh look: What’s new and how to update? Check this quick guide

Latest Technology News