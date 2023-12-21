Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Google Chat gets a fresh look: What’s new and how to update? Check this quick guide

Google Chat has received a fresh and user-friendly update, changing its appearance and enhancing navigation. The redesign includes a revamped bottom bar, a circular indicator for active tabs, simplified icons, and a redesigned floating action button (FAB).

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 7:05 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google has just given its Chat application a makeover, not just in appearance but also to make it more user-friendly. The redesign affects both the standalone Google Chat app and its integration within Gmail, promising a smoother experience.

Notable Changes in the Redesign

  • Bottom Bar and FAB Transformation: The familiar bottom bar and "New" floating action button (FAB) have been revamped. Now, a pill-shaped container houses tabs for Home, Direct Messages, Spaces, and Mentions, replacing the old Chat and Spaces tabs.
  • Circular Indicator: A circular indicator highlights the active tab, offering a visual cue for users. While a bit of animation between tabs would have added flair, the indicator aids navigation.
  • Simplified Icons: Icons for each tab are now displayed without labels, giving a cleaner appearance. Important details are conveniently located at the top of the screen beneath the search bar.
  • FAB Redesign: The floating action button (FAB) is now a rounded square, slightly smaller and positioned to the right of the pill-shaped container.
  • Floating Pill in Gmail: In Gmail, the redesigned pill-shaped container appears above the existing bottom bar, which is condensed into three tabs.

Rollout and How to Update

The new look is already available on Google Chat and Gmail for iOS and web users. Android users will see the update gradually based on their accounts.

To get the update:

  1. Open the Play Store and search for the Google Chat app.
  2. Tap on it from the search results and check for any available updates.
  3. If an update is available, tap on the update button.
  4. For Gmail, follow the same steps by searching for Gmail on the Play Store.

