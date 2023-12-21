Is Instagram getting a makeover? Meta tests post preview feature: Know what it means

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, continues to enhance user experience with a fresh addition. The latest feature allows users to preview their posts before sharing them, as reported by Pocket-lint. Instagram is rolling out a new grid feature which provides users the ability to preview posts before publishing. This feature is currently being introduced to a select group of users with the latest app version.

Simplifying Post Planning

Traditionally, the grid feature was accessible through third-party apps, enabling users to create grid photos for Instagram. This approach broke a photo into multiple posts, forming a cohesive picture on the user's profile when combined.

Direct Integration within Instagram

Now, Instagram is incorporating the grid feature directly into the app, eliminating the need for external tools. Users can seamlessly plan and preview their posts within the Instagram platform.

Rollout Details and Testing Phase

Reports indicate that users worldwide have started receiving this feature. However, it's important to note that Meta is currently testing it with a limited audience, and there's no official date for its widespread availability.

Check if You Have the Feature

To check if you have access to the new grid feature:

Update your Instagram app through the Play Store. Open the app and start creating a post. If you see the new grid option, congratulations! The feature is available for you. If not, be patient, as it will gradually reach all users.

Furthermore, WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Meta, is also working on a cool new feature. It's reportedly creating a shortcut that makes it easy for users to share their status updates directly on Instagram. It's unclear when this feature will be available as it's still in development and not included in the beta version.

