WhatsApp Web now lets you share status updates: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature for its web version – Status Updates. Similar to Stories on other platforms, this feature enables users to share photos and videos as updates. Once shared, a green ring appears around their display picture, and viewers can tap to see the update.

Testing with Beta Users

WABetainfo reported this week that WhatsApp is currently testing this web feature with beta users. This move is significant for those who use WhatsApp web on their desktops for multitasking purposes.

How to Access the Feature

For users with WhatsApp web beta version 2.2353.59, the Status update feature can be accessed. Positioned at the top-left of the WhatsApp web interface, it sits between the communities and channels tab.

Using WhatsApp Status on the Web

The functionality of WhatsApp Status on the web is versatile. Users can either click on the + icon on the Status tab or tap the same icon next to their profile picture on the app.

Status Updates Variety

WhatsApp users can share Status updates in various formats, including photos, videos, and text. Many attribute this expansion to the success of Stories, which led Meta to introduce similar features across platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. Despite being in beta, it indicates a potential rollout in the future.

Additional Features in Testing

The Meta-owned platform is also testing a feature which allows users to share music during video calls. This addition aims to enhance the user experience by enabling shared music enjoyment during virtual conversations, resembling Apple’s SharePlay feature in FaceTime calls.

