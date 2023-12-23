Yearender 2023: 7 trends that ruled tech industry in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

2023 will be remembered as the year when Artificial Intelligence took centre stage. Beyond AI, various tech innovations and controversies stirred the tech landscape. Elon Musk's presence was constant, and the emergence of new AI models seemed almost weekly. Let's delve into the seven trends that shaped the Indian tech industry.

Artificial In The Spotlight

2023 will be remembered as the year when Artificial Intelligence took centre stage, showcasing robots creating art that baffled critics and AI assistants crafting haikus on demand. Major tech companies invested heavily in AI, setting the stage for its even grander growth in 2024.

ChatGPT vs. Bard - The AI Battle

OpenAI's ChatGPT became a household name in generative AI. With millions of users, it's growing smarter each day. Google entered the game with Bard, trying to catch up. Who'll reign supreme in 2024? The debate continues.

Deepfake Drama

Though not a new threat, deepfakes gained prominence in 2023, especially with Indian celebrities falling victim. As we head into the election year of 2024, the deepfake saga might not be over yet.

Elon Musk: The Unavoidable Figure

Elon Musk, with his tweets, controversies, and unmistakable presence, dominated tech discussions. Twitter, once a lively hub for news and memes, transformed mysteriously, bidding farewell to its familiar blue logo and name, Musk rebranded Twitter as X.

Vision Pro - Apple's Game-changing Move

In 2023, Apple unveiled Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset promising a revolutionary spatial computing experience. The question remains: Will people embrace this game-changing gadget, or is it just an impressive tech piece?

Type-C Takes Over

Grudgingly pushed by the EU, Apple transitioned to Type-C for iPhones in 2023, including the AirPods Pro. As we look ahead to 2024, the lightning port may bid farewell to all Apple products.

The Surge of Online Scams

As more people embrace digital life, online scams surged in 2023. From UPI to courier scams, cybercrime soared. Vigilance became paramount to avoid falling victim to scams in this increasingly digital landscape.

In essence, 2023 was a year marked by the rise of AI, tech showdowns, and the continuous presence of Elon Musk. Technological advancements, controversies, and the looming threat of online scams shaped the narrative, leaving us intrigued about what lies ahead in the ever-evolving world of technology.

