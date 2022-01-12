Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Sennheiser unveils new headphone in India at INR 14,990

Sennheiser unleashed a new noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphone named HD 450SE at INR 14,990. The new headphone will be available on Amazon India from January 16, 2022.  

Saumya Nigam
Published on: January 12, 2022 19:33 IST
Image Source : WEBSITE: SENNHEISER

Sennheiser 450SE

Highlights

  • The noise-cancelling headphone is built to deliver exceptional wireless sound
  • The headphone features advanced Bluetooth technology and 30-hour battery life
  • Audio enthusiasts can interact with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant at the touch of a button

Sennheiser, a German audio giant recently unleashed a new noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphone- HD 450SE in India at INR 14,990. The new headphone has been designed and built to deliver exceptional wireless sound and will be available on Amazon from January 16, 2022.

Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment at Sennheiser India said, "We are excited to offer our customers with our new HD 450SE that truly punches above its weight to let consumers embrace wireless technology while consuming content on the go. The headphones have been curated with a host of premium features that offer exceptional versatility for audio lovers with superior sound quality and effortless connection with Alexa." 

The headphone comes equipped with advanced Bluetooth technology with 30-hour of battery life.

For audio enthusiasts, the new headphones support voice assistance and users can give commands and interact with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant with the touch of a button, while intuitively controlling music and calls via dedicated buttons on the earcups.

Users can tailor the HD 450SE sound to their liking with the Sennheiser Smart Control App and the intuitive in-app equalizer.

The Smart Control App also offers access to the headphones' battery status and a Quick Guide for user tips and enables firmware updates.

 

