Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch on April 17: What to expect?

Samsung has announced that they are all set to launch its latest smartphone dubbed Galaxy M14 5G, on April 17 in India. The upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from the official website of the company, e-commerce sore and offline stores as well.

The upcoming Galaxy M14 will be launched with segment-leading features like a 50MP triple rear camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery, and is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor.

With a 6,000 mAh battery lasting up to two days on a single charge, users can browse and binge non-stop without worrying about the battery, the company said.

Moreover, with the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor, users will be able to multitask with ease and deliver lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance.

The smartphone also supports 13 5G bands giving the best connectivity & superior 5G experience.

Further, the Galaxy M14 supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet and more that are unique to Samsung One UI, according to the company.

For users to enjoy the latest features and stay protected against threats, the company stated that they will get Android 13 out of the box, up to two generations of OS Upgrades and up to four years of Security Updates.

Inputs from IANS

