Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India at Rs 13,490 onwards: Know more

Samsung has launched the new new Galaxy M14 5G smartphone which will go on sale from April 21 at a starting price of Rs 13,490. The handset will feature a 50MP triple camera, a 6,000 mAh battery and more.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: April 17, 2023 17:53 IST
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung has recently announced the launch of its new Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in the Indian market which will be available data at a starting price of Rs 13,490. The handset comes with a 50MP triple camera, backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and a number of features. The new smartphone will go on sale on April 21 at 12 noon. 

The handset comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display and will be available in two variants:

  • 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 13,490 
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 14,990

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "Since its launch in 2019, Galaxy M series has garnered the love and adoration of millions of consumers in India. Building on this legacy, we are proud to introduce the Galaxy M14 5G, which is a segment disruptor."

The F1.8 lens enables low-light photography with great clarity. The device further comes with a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. As mentioned earlier, the device comes with 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M14 5G claims to last for up to two days with a single charge.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The handset further comes with 25W fast charging supports that can recharge the smartphone faster, said Samsung.

The device houses a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor for multitasking.

It has a power-efficient CPU structure and provides smooth and immersive 3D graphics for a better gaming experience.

Image Source : FILESamsung Galaxy M14 5G

Galaxy M14 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature.

The device supports a 'Secure Folder' for enhanced security and privacy when it comes to storing personal data and applications. It comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

Samsung said it will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G.

Available in three colour variants:

  • Icy Silver
  • Berry Blue
  • Smoky Teal 

Inputs from IANS

