Fed up with spending huge money on cab services? This app may offer some relief

Follow us on Image Source : INDRIVE InDrive

Cab services have been designed to ease the travel challenges, and we have a number of service providers (Ola, Uber, and BlaBla to name a few) which help us to travel in the city and out of the city. But with their popularity, there are times when we face a surge when the price of the cabs are very high and we are annoyed. To solve this concern, a cab service named as ‘InDrive’ is there to help you. Today, we are going to tell you all about the cab service which is economical, safe and comfortable.

What is InDrive?

InDrive is a cab service which is operating in many cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

How can someone book a cab from the InDrive app?

The booking process is relatively easy and straightforward. You can either download their app or book through their website directly. All you have to do is to select your pickup (manually will be better) and drop location (kindly put in the exact location- apartment, society, block, area, landmark etc) and the type of cab you wish to opt for (ride, AC rise, auto etc). You can also schedule your ride in advance when required.

How is the cab quality?

The cab quality of InDrive is really great. I took a cab recently from Noida to GT Karnal Road and to my surprise, the cab was well-maintained, clean, and comfortable. The cabs have air conditioning, and you can choose if you want an AC cab or a non-ac ride accordingly.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

How are the drivers?

The drivers are polite and professional mostly. They might complain about the fair being relatively very low when compared to Ola and Uber, but I travelled from InDrive atleast thrice last week, and the experience was good.

How do we have to pay?

The pricing of InDrive is reasonable and competitive. The fare is calculated based on the distance travelled, and the rates are transparent. Kindly note that the toll is not included so you will have to pay for it additionally, you have the flexibility to choose the cab based on your budget and preferences.

Image Source : INDIA TV/SAUMYA NIGAMInDrive, Ola and Uber fare comparison

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

What about safety?

InDrive was safe enough, just like Ola and Uber, as it also implements various safety measures. The drivers on the platform are verified and trained, and they follow traffic rules and regulations. The cabs are also equipped with GPS, and the passenger's location is tracked in real time.

Latest Technology News