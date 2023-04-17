Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

To use the new feature, users could start watching their desired game and click the 'Add Game' button. Fans will have the option to switch between different audio feeds by using the remote, granting them the ability to choose which game they would like to listen to.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 17, 2023 12:08 IST
Apple TV, multiview feature
Image Source : APPLE Apple TV adds multiview feature

Apple Inc. has recently launched a 'multiview' feature to its TV in beta for sports fans to live stream MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass.

To participate in the Apple beta software program for tvOS, users will have to download version 16.5.

ALSO READ: Alibaba unveils ChatGPT-style AI model - Tongyi Qianwen

 

How to download the latest version? Follow the steps below (suggested by TechCrunch):

  1. Go to the Settings app
  2. There, select 'System'
  3. In the System, click on 'Software Updates'
  4. Now choose 'Get Beta Updates'

It was Tom's Guide, that first reported the news. With a multiview feature on Apple TV, users will be able to watch up to four games simultaneously on a single grid displayed on the screen.

To use the new feature, users could start watching their desired game and click the 'Add Game' button.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch on April 17: What to expect?

 

Furthermore, fans will have the option to switch between different audio feeds by using the remote, granting them the ability to choose which game they would like to listen to.

Related Stories
Apple MacBook Pro to come with touchscreen in 2025

Apple MacBook Pro to come with touchscreen in 2025

Apple plans to make India and Vietnam as its key manufacturers, plans to replace China: Know-more

Apple plans to make India and Vietnam as its key manufacturers, plans to replace China: Know-more

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today- What to expect?

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today- What to expect?

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Apple MacBook Pro launched with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: All you need to know

Apple MacBook Pro launched with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: All you need to know

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

Apple launches new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

Apple launches new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple working on iOS 17: What to expect?

Apple working on iOS 17: What to expect?

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarms causing problems in Japan

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarms causing problems in Japan

Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

Apple rolls-out software update for tvOS and HomePod

Apple rolls-out software update for tvOS and HomePod

Apple releases iOS update with Crash Detection optimisation

Apple releases iOS update with Crash Detection optimisation

Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Apple iOS 16.4 released for developers with new emoji and more

Apple iOS 16.4 released for developers with new emoji and more

Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

New Apple MacBook Air expected to launch in April: What to expect?

New Apple MacBook Air expected to launch in April: What to expect?

How hackers are using iPhone passcode to steal money and data?

How hackers are using iPhone passcode to steal money and data?

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Apple working on classical music app: When are they expecting to release?

Apple working on classical music app: When are they expecting to release?

Apple iPhone SE 4 5G to feature OLED panel: Know-more

Apple iPhone SE 4 5G to feature OLED panel: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: 'Push name within chat list' feature for iOS beta to roll out soon

WhatsApp Update: 'Push name within chat list' feature for iOS beta to roll out soon

Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Now you can find out your height from iPhone camera, instead of a measuring tape: Follow these steps

Now you can find out your height from iPhone camera, instead of a measuring tape: Follow these steps

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

Apple MR Headset production delayed again: Know why?

Apple MR Headset production delayed again: Know why?

iPhone 17 Pro expected to feature under-display Face ID technology: Know-more

iPhone 17 Pro expected to feature under-display Face ID technology: Know-more

Apple brings its grand India retail store in Mumbai

Apple brings its grand India retail store in Mumbai

iOS 17 Update: These models will likely miss out on a brand-new software update

iOS 17 Update: These models will likely miss out on a brand-new software update

Apple set to unleash VR headset at WWDC: Know more

Apple set to unleash VR headset at WWDC: Know more

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

The report further stated that the tech giant has not announced the feature officially (by the time of writing), when multiview will become widely available, plus there is no exact timeline yet for when tvOS 16.5 will officially be out of beta.

India Tv - Apple TV, multiview feature

Image Source : APPLEApple TV adds multiview feature

ALSO READ: Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

 

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out its streaming television service's new 'multiview' feature to all users that allow subscribers to watch up to four different programmes at the same time.

The company has tweeted from its YouTube TV account saying: "Wow! We hear ya! We're rolling out multiview streams to ALL users for the rest of the tournament".

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News