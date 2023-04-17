Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple TV adds multiview feature

Apple Inc. has recently launched a 'multiview' feature to its TV in beta for sports fans to live stream MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass.

To participate in the Apple beta software program for tvOS, users will have to download version 16.5.

How to download the latest version? Follow the steps below (suggested by TechCrunch):

Go to the Settings app There, select 'System' In the System, click on 'Software Updates' Now choose 'Get Beta Updates'

It was Tom's Guide, that first reported the news. With a multiview feature on Apple TV, users will be able to watch up to four games simultaneously on a single grid displayed on the screen.

To use the new feature, users could start watching their desired game and click the 'Add Game' button.

Furthermore, fans will have the option to switch between different audio feeds by using the remote, granting them the ability to choose which game they would like to listen to.

The report further stated that the tech giant has not announced the feature officially (by the time of writing), when multiview will become widely available, plus there is no exact timeline yet for when tvOS 16.5 will officially be out of beta.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out its streaming television service's new 'multiview' feature to all users that allow subscribers to watch up to four different programmes at the same time.

The company has tweeted from its YouTube TV account saying: "Wow! We hear ya! We're rolling out multiview streams to ALL users for the rest of the tournament".

Inputs from IANS

