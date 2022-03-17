Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business Launched in India

Samsung launched its Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business which are the flagship PC line-up. The laptops are powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core processor along with Galaxy Book Go which is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. The laptops will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 38,990.

Samsung has claimed that the new notebook range will become equipped with advanced security and further supports ultra-portable designs along with the productivity features to support consumers with the hybrid work environment.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "We have launched the new PC line-up keeping in mind growing needs of consumers with best-in-class performance, design, and collaboration to provide our users with a unique experience to enhance their productivity. Our new range of notebooks caters across consumer and enterprise segments."

Galaxy Book2 Series comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and up to 21 hours of battery life. Running on Windows 11 OS, the Galaxy Book2 series aims to offer unrivalled performance and boosts protection against potential cyber-attacks.

For high-quality video calls, there is a 1080p FHD webcam with a wide field of view.

Galaxy Book2 Business helps secure the new hybrid work environment using Samsung's defence-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS.

Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with a Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with the security and critical data.

It is designed to keep up with rigorous work environments such as excessive altitudes, temperatures or humidity, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Book builds on Windows 11 experiences with the benefit of instant-on speeds.

Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch display screen and a slim bezel.

With a thin and light design featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos, Galaxy Book Go provides users rich soundscapes great for watching movies and other content.

