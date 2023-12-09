Sam Altman's exit from OpenAI: Behind the scenes revealed | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman

As per the recent report, the removal of Sam Altman from OpenAI's leadership was the result of various issues, including concerns about his strategic decisions and a perceived lack of transparency with the board.

According to IANS, Altman, who was considered for a return as CEO, offered to publicly apologise for misrepresenting some board members' views during discussions about removing a director. However, the board was apprehensive that an apology for one incident might imply it was the sole reason for his dismissal. An independent investigation is underway to explore the circumstances surrounding Altman's departure.

“We look forward to the findings of the board’s independent review. Our primary focus remains on developing and releasing useful and safe AI, and supporting the new board as they work to make improvements to our governance structure,” an OpenAI spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, board members had started discussing Altman's potential removal earlier in the fall, prompted by concerns raised by some senior executives at OpenAI about transparency issues. The company's old board excluded Microsoft from the decision-making process after initially voting to remove Altman as CEO.

Microsoft, a major investor with a 49% stake in OpenAI, including Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, was reportedly blindsided by Altman's ousting. Nadella, upon recovering from the shock, sought details from OpenAI board member Adam D'Angelo.

OpenAI's new board, chaired by Bret Taylor and including Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo, is conducting an independent review to understand the circumstances better. The focus remains on developing safe and useful AI, with support for governance improvements.

Microsoft's reaction to Altman's firing was described as "mind-bogglingly stupid" by some within the company, expressing concerns about potential consequences for ChatGPT development.

Inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Asus ROG Phone 8 coming soon: What to expect from this gaming beast?

ALSO READ | Free up your iPhone space: Simple steps to move photos to USB flash drive

Latest Technology News