Redmi Watch 3 Active launched in India with bluetooth calling: Check all details here

Xiaomi launched its latest smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 3 Active, in India. This new wearable was launched alongside the Redmi 12 series smartphones and the Xiaomi TV X series. The Redmi Watch 3 Active had already made its global debut and is now making its way to the Indian market.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and will be available for purchase starting August 3rd at 12 noon. Customers can get their hands on this smartwatch through mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. It comes in two elegant color options - Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black.

In addition, the watch offers three straps in the same colors, including an Olive Green option. The company is offering an introductory offer where customers can get the Olive Green strap for just Rs 99, originally priced at Rs 499.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Watch 3 Active boasts a 1.83-inch HD LCD display with a peak brightness of up to 450 nits. The smartwatch comes in a metallic finish frame and offers a wide selection of over 200 watch faces to personalise its appearance. It is equipped with a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor.

According to the company, the watch houses a 289mAh battery that can last up to 12 days on normal usage and eight days on heavy usage. Moreover, its 5ATM water resistance ensures that users can take it for swims and showers without worries.

The watch also offers sleep monitoring feature to help users understand their sleeping patterns better, the company claimed.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Watch 3 Active supports Bluetooth 5.3 which enables calls from the smartwatch itself. Users can easily connect it with phones running Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. Notably, it is also compatible with popular apps like Strava and Apple Health, in addition to the Mi Fitness app.

