Motorola's upcoming Moto G14 to feature 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, 5000 mAh battery and more

Motorola has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the 'moto g14,' in India. The device boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and a powerful 5000mAh battery, among other impressive features. The moto g14 will be available in Sky Blue and Steel Grey colours, offering a super-premium acrylic glass finish. It is set to be launched at a price of Rs 9,999 and will be sold through Flipkart, Motorola, and leading retail stores starting from August 8.

Prashanth Mani, Executive Director of Motorola Asia Pacific, expressed confidence that the moto g14 will redefine the affordable smartphone segment in India with its premium design and immersive entertainment experience.

The smartphone's 6.5-inch Full HD+ display provides an exceptional visual experience, delivering picture-perfect clarity. Its 20:9 aspect ratio and punch hole design with slim bezels offer an expansive screen area for work and play. The display also features 'Night Light,' which tints the screen amber for comfortable viewing in dim lighting conditions.

The moto g14 comes equipped with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, ensuring an elevated sound experience.

Under the hood, the device is engineered for an ultra-smooth performance, powered by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM that responds instantly to every touch, tap, and swipes. With 128GB storage and UFS 2.2 technology, the phone enables faster read and write speeds. Additionally, it offers a dedicated micro SD slot, expandable up to 1TB, providing ample space for users' storage needs.

The smartphone houses a robust 5000mAH battery, capable of rapid charging with the 20W Type-C TurboPower charger included in the box.

For photography, the moto g14 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter, enabling users to capture high-quality images.

Notably, the device comes with an IP52 water-repellent design, ensuring some level of protection against accidental spills and splashes. Other features include a side fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual-band WiFi, and more.

With its attractive features and competitive price, the moto g14 aims to make a strong impact in the affordable smartphone market, providing customers with a compelling and value-for-money option.

