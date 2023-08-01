Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Dell and Nvidia collaborate to enhance generative AI capabilities worldwide

Dell and Nvidia collaborate to enhance generative AI capabilities worldwide

Dell is fully embracing generative AI and has launched Dell Generative AI Solutions, which provides clients with the tools to access large language models and kickstart generative AI projects.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2023 12:52 IST
Dell, Nvidia, generative AI, tech news
Image Source : INDIA TV Dell and Nvidia collaborate to enhance generative AI capabilities worldwide

Dell Technologies has made a significant move in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) by introducing new offerings to bolster Generative AI initiatives on a global scale. The company's latest suite, known as Dell Generative AI Solutions, comprises a range of products and services developed in collaboration with chip manufacturer Nvidia. These solutions are designed to facilitate the rapid and secure creation of Generative AI models on-premises, leading to improved outcomes and heightened intelligence for businesses.

Among the offerings is the 'Dell Validated Design' for Generative AI with Nvidia, which acts as an inferencing blueprint aimed at expediting the deployment of a modular, secure, and scalable GenAI platform within enterprises. The design is now available worldwide through traditional channels and Dell APEX.

In addition, 'Dell Professional Services' provides various capabilities to assist customers in accelerating the adoption of Generative AI, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and innovation. These services are now accessible in select countries.

Furthermore, 'Dell Precision workstations' offer AI developers and data scientists the ability to locally develop and fine-tune GenAI models before scaling them up. These workstations come equipped with up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, providing a significant 80% increase in AI software framework performance compared to the previous generation. The Dell Precision workstations with Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs are set to be globally available in early August.

ALSO READ: Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000

The company's built-in AI software, Dell Optimizer, enhances performance across applications, network connectivity, and audio by learning and responding to users' work patterns. It allows mobile workstation users to leverage GenAI models, thereby improving application performance while minimizing the impact on battery runtime. Dell Optimizer's adaptive workload is slated to be available globally on select Precision mobile workstations starting August 30.

Chris Kelly, Senior Vice President of Data Center Solutions for Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Technologies, emphasized that the new suite of solutions empowers businesses to transform and innovate while providing trusted insights derived from proprietary data and intellectual property.

Related Stories
Nvidia announces new platform for creating AI Avatars

Nvidia announces new platform for creating AI Avatars

Fortnite via GeForce Now available to play on cloud streaming, know more

Fortnite via GeForce Now available to play on cloud streaming, know more

Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320 at Rs 1,59,990 onwards- Know more

Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320 at Rs 1,59,990 onwards- Know more

Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop at Rs 99,990

Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop at Rs 99,990

Nvidia probes reports of melting cables due to graphic card

Nvidia probes reports of melting cables due to graphic card

Dell to lay off around 6,500 workers; 5% of its global workforce

Dell to lay off around 6,500 workers; 5% of its global workforce

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Dell launches a range of new laptop and desktop series in India

Dell launches a range of new laptop and desktop series in India

Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India - Here are the details

Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India - Here are the details

ALSO READ: YouTube Premium offers a 3-month free subscription: Here's how to claim it

Dell's partnership with Nvidia is geared towards enabling organizations to harness the potential of AI, better serving their customers, supporting their employees, and fostering innovation. The company aims to equip businesses with a robust GenAI infrastructure, software, and services to bolster their competitive edge across diverse industries.

ALSO READ: SafeChat- Fake Android Chat App used by hackers to target WhatsApp users in India

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News