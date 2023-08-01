Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dell and Nvidia collaborate to enhance generative AI capabilities worldwide

Dell Technologies has made a significant move in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) by introducing new offerings to bolster Generative AI initiatives on a global scale. The company's latest suite, known as Dell Generative AI Solutions, comprises a range of products and services developed in collaboration with chip manufacturer Nvidia. These solutions are designed to facilitate the rapid and secure creation of Generative AI models on-premises, leading to improved outcomes and heightened intelligence for businesses.

Among the offerings is the 'Dell Validated Design' for Generative AI with Nvidia, which acts as an inferencing blueprint aimed at expediting the deployment of a modular, secure, and scalable GenAI platform within enterprises. The design is now available worldwide through traditional channels and Dell APEX.

In addition, 'Dell Professional Services' provides various capabilities to assist customers in accelerating the adoption of Generative AI, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and innovation. These services are now accessible in select countries.

Furthermore, 'Dell Precision workstations' offer AI developers and data scientists the ability to locally develop and fine-tune GenAI models before scaling them up. These workstations come equipped with up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, providing a significant 80% increase in AI software framework performance compared to the previous generation. The Dell Precision workstations with Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs are set to be globally available in early August.

The company's built-in AI software, Dell Optimizer, enhances performance across applications, network connectivity, and audio by learning and responding to users' work patterns. It allows mobile workstation users to leverage GenAI models, thereby improving application performance while minimizing the impact on battery runtime. Dell Optimizer's adaptive workload is slated to be available globally on select Precision mobile workstations starting August 30.

Chris Kelly, Senior Vice President of Data Center Solutions for Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Technologies, emphasized that the new suite of solutions empowers businesses to transform and innovate while providing trusted insights derived from proprietary data and intellectual property.

Dell's partnership with Nvidia is geared towards enabling organizations to harness the potential of AI, better serving their customers, supporting their employees, and fostering innovation. The company aims to equip businesses with a robust GenAI infrastructure, software, and services to bolster their competitive edge across diverse industries.

