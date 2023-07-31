YouTube Premium offers a 3-month free subscription: Here's how to claim it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube Premium

YouTube is currently offering a 3-month free subscription to its premium service, providing users with ad-free content, background playback, and additional perks. Normally priced at Rs 139 per month or Rs 399 for a three-month period in India, this special offer allows users to access YouTube Premium at no cost for an extended period, with the exact duration unspecified.

Claiming the Free YouTube Premium Subscription

To claim the free subscription, users must not have an existing YouTube Premium membership. The process is simple: open the YouTube app, tap on the profile icon, and select "Get YouTube Premium." Opt for the free 3-month offer, then proceed to choose the "3-month free monthly subscription" option and enter your bank card details. This grants users three months of free access to YouTube Premium, after which a subscription fee of Rs 129 per month will apply. To avoid charges, subscribers can cancel their membership a few days before the offer expires.

Bonus Tip: Multiple Gmail IDs for Additional Offers

Those with two Gmail IDs can maximize the benefits by claiming the offer with an unused account for a YouTube subscription, gaining extra perks.

Diverse Benefits of YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium stands out as a superior choice among audio streaming apps due to its array of user benefits. Subscribers enjoy not only ad-free videos on YouTube but also free access to the YouTube Music app.

The YouTube Music app allows users to download songs, watch videos, view lyrics, and offers a vast library of more than 80 million official songs and content. Furthermore, the premium service supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, enabling users to continue watching YouTube content even when they switch to other tasks on their phones.

ALSO READ: Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch on August 3, featuring 108-megapixel camera

Pricing Options for YouTube Premium Subscription

For those seeking extended benefits beyond the free offer, YouTube Premium offers different pricing options in India. The three-month plan costs Rs 399, the one-month plan is available at Rs 129, and the twelve-month plan is priced at Rs 1,290.

ALSO READ: Motorola Moto G14 to launch on August 1: All you need to know

With YouTube Premium's attractive features and the current 3-month free subscription offer, users can enjoy an enhanced and uninterrupted streaming experience.

Latest Technology News