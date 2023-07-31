Motorola Moto G14 to launch on August 1: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto G13

Motorola is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G14, in India on August 1, coinciding with the debut of Redmi 12 by Xiaomi. The Moto G14 has already been listed on Flipkart, and its official page showcases its design and key specifications. Although lacking 5G support, the phone offers appealing features, including dual rear cameras, a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, and Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speakers. On the other hand, the Redmi 12 will come with 5G support, and there are rumours about a potential 4G variant that could compete with the Moto G14.

The Moto G14 will be available in two variants- black and blue; and further features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the device, while the rear cameras are neatly stacked within a transparent rectangular deck to enhance the phone's aesthetics. The phone boasts a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, Dolby Atmos speakers, Unisoc T616 SoC with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and will run on Android 13.

One notable aspect is that the Moto G14 will receive one major Android update, namely Android 14, and will also get three years of security updates. The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a macro camera. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging. According to Motorola, the phone is expected to offer 94 hours of music playback and 34 hours of talk time, but actual battery performance may vary based on individual settings.

The Moto G14 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual-SIM card slot. Given the specifications, it is anticipated that the phone will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. As a comparison, the older Moto G13 is currently available on Flipkart starting at Rs 9,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The launch of the Moto G14 and Redmi 12 on the same day is expected to intensify the competition in the budget smartphone segment, offering Indian consumers more options to choose from.

