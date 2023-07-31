Monday, July 31, 2023
     
  Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch on August 3, featuring 108-megapixel camera

Infinix is set to launch the new GT 10 Pro on August 3, which has been designed for the gaming segment. The handset will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor. It will come in two RAM variants and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, alon

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023 14:21 IST
Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone, the Infinix GT 10 Pro, in India on August 3. The device is drawing attention due to its resemblance to the unique "Nothing Phone" with its transparent design. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is specifically designed to cater to the gaming segment, offering top-notch looks and software features.

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of up to 900 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, ensuring a smooth and lag-free gaming experience. Users can choose between 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, with an option for up to 16GB of virtual RAM.

In terms of photography, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, the handset comes with a 32-megapixel shooter and it runs on the Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box.

A highlight of the Infinix GT 10 Pro is its powerful 5000mAh battery, which can be charged with a 45W fast charger, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharging.

ALSO READ: File your Income Tax Returns online before the deadline: Check last-minute ITR filing tips here

As for the pricing, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to be a mid-range budget-friendly smartphone, likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in the Indian market. Pre-orders for the device will begin on the launch day via Flipkart, and customers who pre-order will receive a pro gaming gift worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, selected bank cards may offer discounts of up to Rs 2,000.

Infinix to launch Note 12i and Zero 5G 2023 in India: Know-more

Infinix partners with Marvel Studios for Zero 5G smartphone: All you need to know

Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo launched In India

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i3 launched in India: All you need to know

Infinix unveils 260W wired, 110W wireless fast charging; all you need to know

Infinix Note 30 5G teased with JBL-powered stereo speakers, 108MP camera: Know more

With its transparent design and impressive features, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is anticipated to provide stiff competition to the Nothing Phone, offering customers a unique and appealing smartphone option.

ALSO READ: Adobe introduces AI tool for image resizing: Know how it works

