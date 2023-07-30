Adobe introduces AI tool for image resizing: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Adobe introduces the 'Generative Expand' feature for image resizing.

Adobe, the US-based tech giant, has recently unveiled an innovative AI feature called 'Generative Expand' in its popular software, Photoshop. This new tool empowers users to resize images beyond their original sizes using AI-generated content, seamlessly filling empty spaces when expanding the image.

According to the company, Generative Expand proves to be incredibly useful when certain parts of the subject are cut off or when adjustments are needed to meet specific aspect ratios. With this feature, users gain the ability to transform their images according to their creative vision.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's latest update: Adding members to groups with a shortcut

One remarkable aspect of Generative Expand is the option to use text prompts to specify the kind of content users want to add to the expanded image. For instance, users can enter prompts like "add a mountain range" or "add a blue sky." The AI algorithm generates multiple variations based on the provided text, presenting users with a range of options to choose from. These variations are then added to a new Generative Layer non-destructively.

"Suppose your subject is cut off, your image is not in the aspect ratio you want, or an object in focus is misaligned with other parts of the image -- you can use Generative Expand to expand your canvas and get your image to look like anything you can imagine," the company said in a blog post.

ALSO READ: Google Meet update: iOS users can now share audio with screen sharing

The company also highlighted the simplicity of using Generative Expand, where users can choose to add generated content with or without a text prompt. When used without a prompt, clicking the "Generate" button fills the expanded canvas with content that seamlessly blends with the existing image. On the other hand, entering a text prompt lets users specify particular content, and the image expands accordingly, incorporating the entered text.

In addition, Adobe has expanded the capabilities of the Firefly-powered features in Photoshop (beta) by supporting text prompts in over 100 languages. This enhancement ensures that users worldwide can use text prompts in their preferred languages.

Latest Technology News