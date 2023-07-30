WhatsApp's latest update: Adding members to groups with a shortcut

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS WhatsApp introduces group chat shortcut for adding participants

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is set to release a new feature that will make managing group chats even easier. According to reports from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the platform is planning to add a new shortcut to add participants directly within the group chat.

Currently, when users want to add someone to a group, they need to go through the group info section, but with this upcoming feature, the process will be much quicker. A banner will appear in group chats, inviting users to add new members right from within the chat itself. This streamlined approach will save users time and effort.

Reportedly, the feature will be available if the group's permissions allow it. For instance, group admins can enable or disable this option based on their preferences. The update, available in WhatsApp beta version 23.15.1.77 for iOS, is currently being tested by a limited group of beta users. Those who installed the update through the TestFlight app will get a chance to experiment with this new addition.

One of the significant advantages of this feature is its helpful reminder functionality. It will remind group members to add new participants which makes it easier to keep the group active and engaged. By facilitating direct additions from within the chat, users won't have to navigate through the group info screen anymore.

The rollout of this feature is being done gradually, starting with beta testers, and will reach a broader audience over the coming days.

In addition to the group chat enhancement, the platform is also introducing safety tools to address concerns when receiving messages from unknown phone numbers. Upon receiving a message from an unfamiliar contact, users will be presented with a new safety tools screen.

This screen aims to guide users on what actions they can take in such situations. They will have the option to block unknown contacts or report them to the moderation team.

This feature is particularly useful for those who have the "read receipts" option enabled, as it offers an extra layer of security when interacting with unfamiliar contacts.

