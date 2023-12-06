Redmi unveils 13C and 13C 5G in India: Check out first look, pricing, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has introduced two new smartphones in India – the Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G. These budget-friendly devices feature a 90Hz display, MediaTek chipsets, and a robust 50MP primary camera.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 13C comes in three storage variants – 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 8,999, Rs 9,999, and Rs 11,499, respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi 13C 5G offers similar variants at Rs 10,999, Rs 12,499, and Rs 14,499. Both models will be available for purchase from December 12th and December 16th on Amazon.in, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Special Launch Offers

Customers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 1000 with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Xiaomi users buying the Redmi 13C 5G also receive an additional Rs. 1000 instant bonus. Moreover, the Redmi 13C 5G can be purchased starting at Rs. 999 with Axio Easy Finance.

Key Specifications

Both smartphones boast a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by MediaTek chipsets – Helio G85 for Redmi 13C and Dimensity 6100+ for Redmi 13C 5G.

Varied RAM and storage options, supporting expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Impressive 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Run on MIUI 14 on top of Android 13.

Camera Setup

Redmi 13C features a 50MP rear primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an auxiliary lens.

Redmi 13C 5G boasts a single 50MP rear primary camera.

Front cameras: 8MP for Redmi 13C and 5MP for Redmi 13C 5G.

Connectivity and Design

Both phones offer dual SIM capability, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C Port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Redmi 13C is available in Starshine Green and Stardust Black, while the Redmi 13C 5G comes in Starlight Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green colours.

