Wondering why your old Instagram videos are suddenly muted? Here's the reason

Instagram, owned by Meta, is currently dealing with an odd issue where audio has disappeared from videos posted on the platform several years ago. Users attempting to play these older videos encounter an error message stating, "video has no sound."

Impact on Older Videos

This unusual problem seems to affect videos posted before late 2014, as reported by The Verge. Users have shared their experiences, noting that videos from 2014 and earlier, even though they still play, have suddenly lost their audio.

Widespread Issue

The glitch is not limited to a specific platform; it affects both Android and iOS apps, along with the web version of Instagram. This means users across various devices are experiencing the same problem.

Meta's Response

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has acknowledged the issue and assured users that they are actively working on a solution. A spokesperson from Meta, Seine Kim, mentioned, "We're aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts. The issue is being resolved, and we apologise for the inconvenience."

Instagram's Recent Updates

Recently, Instagram has also introduced several different features. Users can now scale, crop, and rotate individual video clips which offer more flexibility in content creation. Additionally, the platform is testing new text-to-speech voices in English, expanding creative possibilities for users in select countries. Instagram users can also show their creativity with six new text fonts and styles available in numerous languages.

