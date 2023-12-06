Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
India to become key supplier of iPhone 16 batteries | 5 things to know

Apple is changing where it gets parts for its new iPhone, possibly even making future iPhones in India. This is part of a bigger plan to have more variety in where Apple makes its products, and it seems like India will play a big role in Apple's production in the coming years.

Apple is changing its approach by getting batteries for the upcoming iPhone 16 from India instead of China. This move is part of Apple's plan to diversify where it makes its products. There's even talk that the iPhone 17 might be put together in India, which is a big shift from Apple usually relying on China for this. Here are 5 key things to know. 

  • According to reports, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple making the iPhone 17 in India could help Apple's relationship with the Indian government. This is seen as a smart move that could boost iPhone sales and help Apple grow in India over the next ten years.
  • The iPhone 17 is said to have a simpler design, and that's one of the reasons Apple wants to make it in India. A simpler design should make it easier and more efficient to build.
  • Apple is actively trying to use more suppliers from different places, not just China.
  • Currently, about 12-14 per cent of iPhones around the world are already made in India. This shows Apple is serious about not depending too much on one country.
  • In a big expansion plan, the company is aiming to increase its production in India, targeting over $40 billion in the next 4-5 years. They've already gone beyond $7 billion in production in the last year.

