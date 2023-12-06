India to become key supplier of iPhone 16 batteries | 5 things to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple is changing its approach by getting batteries for the upcoming iPhone 16 from India instead of China. This move is part of Apple's plan to diversify where it makes its products. There's even talk that the iPhone 17 might be put together in India, which is a big shift from Apple usually relying on China for this. Here are 5 key things to know.

According to reports, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple making the iPhone 17 in India could help Apple's relationship with the Indian government. This is seen as a smart move that could boost iPhone sales and help Apple grow in India over the next ten years.

The iPhone 17 is said to have a simpler design, and that's one of the reasons Apple wants to make it in India. A simpler design should make it easier and more efficient to build.

Apple is actively trying to use more suppliers from different places, not just China.

Currently, about 12-14 per cent of iPhones around the world are already made in India. This shows Apple is serious about not depending too much on one country.

In a big expansion plan, the company is aiming to increase its production in India, targeting over $40 billion in the next 4-5 years. They've already gone beyond $7 billion in production in the last year.

Apple Rolled Out iOS 17.1.2 Update

On a different note, Apple has recently rolled out updates for its devices, like iOS 14.1.2 and iPadOS 14.1.2. These updates have small improvements and bug fixes. There's also talk about the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, bringing new features to iPhones. To get these updates on your iPhone or iPad, just go to the Settings app.

