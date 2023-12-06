Meta ends cross-app chats – What it means for Facebook and Instagram users?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta has announced that starting mid-December 2023, you won't be able to chat between Instagram and Facebook Messenger as they discontinue cross-app communication. The company hasn't given a specific reason, but it might be linked to Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires big tech companies to allow communication between different messaging platforms.

Changes Coming in December

From mid-December, users won't be able to chat with Facebook accounts directly on Instagram. Meta mentioned that once this change happens, starting new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram won't be possible. Existing chats on Instagram with Facebook accounts will become read-only, even if those Facebook accounts are later removed from the chat.

What It Means for Users

In practical terms, it implies that users with Instagram accounts won't be able to send new messages in these chats. Facebook accounts won't have visibility into your Activity Status or whether you've seen a message. Any existing chats with Facebook accounts won't move to your Facebook or Messenger inbox. To keep talking to Facebook accounts, you'll need to start a new chat with them on Messenger or Facebook from your Facebook account.

Potential DMA Compliance

According to IANS, speculation suggests that Meta might be discontinuing this specific cross-app chatting feature to align with DMA requirements for interoperability within Messenger. This move could be part of Meta's efforts to ensure compliance with regulations, enabling better integration between different messaging services.

Recently, Meta has also released a report on the increasing number of fake Facebook accounts from China that are spreading false news about India. This is a growing concern that needs to be addressed.

Inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | GTA 6 trailer storms YouTube: 90 million views in one day | Deets inside

ALSO READ | Job Scam: Over 100 websites duping people on the pretext of providing work blocked

Latest Technology News