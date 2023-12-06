Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Job Scam- Over 100 websites duping people on the pretext of providing work blocked

Witnessing the rising number of online job scams, the Union Home Ministry has started taking action and has blocked around 100+ websites which were involved in illegal investments and part-time job frauds. As per the report, the blocked websites were being operated by overseas individuals, the official statement confirmed.

Fraud Detected

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is a unit of the Union Home Ministry's vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), has identified these fraud websites and recommended blocking them last week. The websites were engaged in fraudulent investment schemes and part-time job scams in India.

These websites were blocked as per the Information Technology Act of 2000, by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and have followed the recommendation which was made by the I4C.

What was the fraud website doing?

These recently blocked websites were involved with illegal investments along with fraudulent part-time job offers.

Who was operating these fraudulent websites in India?

These websites were operated by individuals from abroad. They were using the platform with the help of digital advertisements, rented accounts and chat messengers to conduct their fraudulent activities.

The official statement further highlighted that these economic crimes were being laundered out of India through various means like overseas ATM withdrawals, cryptocurrencies, card networks, and international Fintech companies.

What is I4C?

The I4C is an initiative by the Home Ministry, which aims to address cybercrimes in the country by synchronizing comprehensive efforts against illegal activities which are conducted in the nation.

